Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 33 million, including more than 1,002,000 fatalities. More than 24,634,990 patients are reported to have recovered. Meanwhile, a state-wide bandh would be observed in Karnataka today (on Monday) by various farmers' organisations, protesting the amendments to the APMC and land reforms acts made by the BS Yediyurappa government. The dawn-to-dusk bandh call has been supported by several pro-Kannada and other outfits besides the opposition Congress and the JD(S), who had opposed the amendment bills in the assembly.

According to the farmers' organisations, they will hold protests across the state during the bandh. Police said they have made elaborate security measures to see that no untoward incident occurred.

