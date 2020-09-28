Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Monday, September 28, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2020 9:50 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 33 million, including more than 1,002,000 fatalities. More than 24,634,990 patients are reported to have recovered. Meanwhile, a state-wide bandh would be observed in Karnataka today (on Monday) by various farmers' organisations, protesting the amendments to the APMC and land reforms acts made by the BS Yediyurappa government. The dawn-to-dusk bandh call has been supported by several pro-Kannada and other outfits besides the opposition Congress and the JD(S), who had opposed the amendment bills in the assembly.

According to the farmers' organisations, they will hold protests across the state during the bandh. Police said they have made elaborate security measures to see that no untoward incident occurred.

  • Sep 28, 2020 9:50 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Karnataka: Passengers arrive at Majestic Bus Station

  • Sep 28, 2020 9:49 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Karnataka: Protesters sit on a road in Hubli

  • Sep 28, 2020 9:49 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Youth Congress workers stage a protest against the farm laws near India Gate in Delhi

  • Sep 28, 2020 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Karnataka: Farmers' organisations offer flowers to shopkeepers in Hubli

  • Sep 28, 2020 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Karnataka: All India Kisan Sabha protest in front of Hemavathi statue

  • Sep 28, 2020 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Karnataka: Normal traffic movement seen in Shivamogga

    Karnataka: Normal traffic movement seen in Shivamogga this morning, in the wake of a statewide bandh called by farmers' organisations. 

  • Sep 28, 2020 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Karnataka: Police force deployed in Kalaburagi

    Karnataka: Police force deployed in Kalaburagi in the wake of a statewide bandh called by farmers' organisations today

  • Sep 28, 2020 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Karnataka: Passengers arrive at KSRTC bus station in Mangaluru

    Karnataka: Passengers arrive at KSRTC bus station in Mangaluru, despite a statewide bandh called by farmers' organisations

