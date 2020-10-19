Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Monday, October 19, 2020
     
Live now

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2020 8:43 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 40 million, including more than 1,118,167 fatalities. More than 30,108,031 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

  • Oct 19, 2020 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga to cure migraine, sinus

    Yog guru Swami Ramdev reveals Yoga to cure migraine, sinus. | Watch Now

  • Oct 19, 2020 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Rajasthan BJP leader Mushtaq Qureshi beaten up allegedly over property issue

    A local BJP leader Mushtaq Qureshi was beaten up with sticks by some miscreants allegedly over property issue. Case registered & prime accused has been arrested. Trying to locate others and further investigation is underway. 

  • Oct 19, 2020 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit Ladakh

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 hit Ladakh today at 4:44 am, informs National Centre for Seismology.

  • Oct 19, 2020 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    BJP to hold meetings in every five villages of constituency through LEDs parallelly: Devendra Fadnavis

    BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in Bodh Gaya said, "We will hold meetings in every five villages of a constituency through LEDs parallelly. This way we will hold 100 meetings at a time. This will be our effort towards ensuring social distancing in view of COVID-19."

  • Oct 19, 2020 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 40 million, death toll crosses 1 million

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Madhu Rao (@MadhuL13) and my colleagues Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra), Priya Jaiswal (@jaiswalpriyaa), Nidhi Taneja (@nidhiindiatv), Shashwat Bhandari (@ShashBhandari​), Rashi Hardaha (@rashihardaha), Analiza Pathak (@analizapathak) and Abhinav Ranjan. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world.

    Here's a quick overview:

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 40 million, including more than 1,118,167 fatalities. More than 30,108,031 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA- 8,387,798
    India-  7,548,238
    Brazil-  5,235,344
    Russia- 1,399,334
    Argentina-  989,680

