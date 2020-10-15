Thursday, October 15, 2020
     
Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga to cure viral fever, cough, cold

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2020 8:13 IST
Breaking News October 15
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News October 15

Live updates :Breaking News October 15

  • Oct 15, 2020 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Cinema halls and multiplexes in Ghaziabad set to re-open from today

    Cinema halls and multiplexes in Ghaziabad set to re-open from today with 50% capacity; seats marked 'not to be occupied' for ensuring physical distancing while seating.

  • Oct 15, 2020 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Intensity of rain reduces in Odisha; govt rules out flood threat

    The Odisha government on Wednesday ruled out the threat of any major flood in the state as the intensity of rain which lashed several districts for the past two days has subsided.

    A deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, and under its influence, several parts of Odisha, particularly southern districts like Ganjam and Gajapati, witnessed downpour since Monday night, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said.

  • Oct 15, 2020 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Rains lash Pune city, heavy rains forecast in some parts

     Moderate rains with isolated heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorm are likely in the next couple of days in Pune and neighbouring regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

    Rains lashed Pune city since Wednesday afternoon. While issuing an orange alert for Thursday, officials forecast moderate rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Pune. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in ghat areas of Pune district on Thursday and Friday.

  • Oct 15, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga to cure viral fever, cough, cold

    Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to cure viral fever, cough, cold | WATCH NOW

