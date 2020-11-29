Breaking News November 29 LIVE

Sunday, November 29, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 29, 2020 7:38 IST
Breaking News November 29

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 62 million, including 1,458,103 fatalities. As many as 43,188,484 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

  • Nov 29, 2020 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Jammu & Kashmir: Snow clearance operation underway at Mughal Road in Rajouri district.

  • Nov 29, 2020 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Sukma Naxal attack: CRPF personnel killed, 7 injured in Chhattisgarh

    Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) 206 battalion of CRPF, who sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxals in the Sukma district on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries today. Seven other personnel also suffered injuries in the ambush.

  • Nov 29, 2020 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Mann Ki BaatL PM Modi to address nation at 11 am today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today

  • Nov 29, 2020 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi Half Marathon flagged off at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

  • Nov 29, 2020 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Farmers Protest: Security personnel stay put at Singhu border as farmers' protest continues

  • Nov 29, 2020 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Chhattisgarh: Five CoBRA commandos injured in an IED blast

    Five jawans of CoBRA 206 battalion injured in an IED blast by Naxals near Tadmetla area of Sukma district: ANI

  • Nov 29, 2020 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Man shot at in west Delhi's Janakpuri area

     A 23-year-old man was injured when three unidentified men allegedly fired at him after a scuffle broke out between them on a petty issue in west Delhi's Janakpuri area on Saturday. The man has been identified as Raja Alam, a resident of Mahavir Enclave in west Delhi.

