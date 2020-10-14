Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Wednesday, October 14, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2020 6:22 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 38 million, including more than 1,090,179 fatalities. More than 28,835,519 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

  • Oct 14, 2020 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 38 million, death toll crosses 1 million

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Madhu Rao (@MadhuL13) and my colleagues Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra), Priya Jaiswal (@priyajais), Nidhi Taneja (@nidhiindiatv), Shashwat Bhandari (@ShashBhandari​), Rashi Hardaha (@rashihardaha), Analiza Pathak (@analizapathak) and Abhinav Ranjan. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world.

    Here's a quick overview:

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 37 million, including more than 1,090,179 fatalities. More than 28,835,519 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA- 8,089,898
    India-  7,237,082
    Brazil-  5,114,823
    Russia-  1,326,178
    Colombia-  925,341

