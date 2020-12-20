Sunday, December 20, 2020
     
Live now

Breaking News December 20 LIVE

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 20, 2020 7:36 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 76 million, including 1,691,767 fatalities. As many as 53,746,094 patients are reported to have recovered.

Live updates :Breaking News December 20

  • Dec 20, 2020 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Surrendered terrorist contested DDC poll from Darhal Malkan constituency in Rajouri

    Surrendered terrorist contested DDC poll from Darhal Malkan constituency in Rajouri. 

    "I worked as divisional commander of a terrorist outfit for over 7 yrs. I appeal terrorists to give up arms & join mainstream," said Munaf Malik. 

    Eight-phase DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir concluded yesterday. 

  • Dec 20, 2020 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi

    In an unscheduled visit today morning, PM Narendra Modi visited Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi and paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice.

  • Dec 20, 2020 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation unveil mosque, hospital to be constructed in Ayodhya

    Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation today unveiled the design of the mosque and hospital to be constructed at the five-acre plot in Ayodhya.

    IICF was formed by UP Sunni Central Waqf Board after Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya land dispute case.

  • Dec 20, 2020 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Afghanistan: Earthquake hits Hindu Kush

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Hindu Kush, Afghanistan at 6:09 am today, as per National Center for Seismology. 

  • Dec 20, 2020 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    33 States and UTs have less than 20,000 Active Cases

    33 States and UTs have less than 20,000 Active Cases. Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 40% of total COVID-19 active cases, as per Union Ministry of Health. 

