Seven men found dead in vehicle in Brazil

Authorities found the bodies of seven men inside a vehicle in Brazil on Sunday, the Military Police said. The victims were discovered in the town of Angra dos Reis in southern Rio de Janeiro, in a vehicle parked outside the local Fire Department, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities suspect the crime is related to drug trafficking in the area.

Civilian police have opened an investigation into the case. Police said they don't yet know how the men were killed.

Bope, a special task force belonging to the Military Police, uncovered the bodies during an anti-narcotics operation in the area, which also led to the seizure of six firearms and two grenades.

The operation was carried out after rival criminal gangs clashed on Saturday, presumably over control of the local drug trade.

On November 1, a different operation by the Military Police left eight people dead at a favela, or slum, in Angra dos Reis.

