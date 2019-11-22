Image Source : AP PHOTO Brazil creates over 8,41,000 jobs in 10 months

According to a statement with the Brazilian Ministry of Economy, the country has created 8,41,589 jobs from January to October in 2019. The number of jobs created brings a 6.4 per cent increase in job creation year-on-year. The Brazilian economy generated 70,852 jobs in October, the best figure for the month since 2016. It is the seventh consecutive month in which hirings exceeded layoffs in Brazil, the ministry's labour secretariat said.

All eight sectors analyzed by the labour secretariat had positive job growth over the first 10 months of 2019, with the sectors of services, manufacturing and construction creating most employment opportunities, reported Xinhua news agency.

In parallel with the increasing number of jobs, Brazil's unemployment rate in the three months to September declined by 0.2 percentage point to 11.8 per cent, or 12.5 million, from the previous quarter. The rate for the first quarter is 12.7 per cent, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics.

