Monday, May 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Panic moments for flight passengers after engine catches fire during take-off | WATCH

Panic moments for flight passengers after engine catches fire during take-off | WATCH

The Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes flight was going from Rio de Janeiro to Porto Alegre. The incident was captured on camera by one of the passengers inside the plane.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: May 08, 2023 16:56 IST
Brazilian plane engine catches fire before take off
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Brazilian plane engine catches fire before take off

Brazil: A panic gripped several passengers of a low-cost Brazilian airline when one of its engines caught fire moments before take-off. The plane was about to take off from the Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil when sparks from the engine turned into fire just seconds before it was about to take off. 

The Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes flight was going from Rio de Janeiro to Porto Alegre. 

The incident was captured on camera by one of the passengers inside the plane.

According to reports, the pilot and cabin crew of the flight noticed the technical problem and the take-off was aborted.

All onboard were safely evacuated and no one was harmed in the incident.

ALSO READ | DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect: Report

Latest World News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News