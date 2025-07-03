Brazil eyes India's Akash air defence system in a major boost for Indian military exports A medium-range, surface-to-air missile with a range of up to 25 km, the Akash missile system is capable of targeting aircraft and drones at supersonic speed.

In a big boost to India's defence export ambitions, Brazil has expressed interest in acquiring the Akash air defence system, which gained global attention for its performance during Operation Sindoor, a report by India Today claimed.

The official confirmation of Brazil's interest in India-made military defence system, including the Akash missile and Scorpene-class submarines, coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Latin American country later this week.

Brazil takes interest in Akash missile system

Brazil's interest in Akash missile system, potentially including co-production, is in line with India's defence self-reliance ambitions and the credibility of the systems on the global scale. PM Modi's visit is expected to cement it further.

The development comes at a time when PM Modi is on a five-nation tour, including Brazil for the 17th Brics Summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 5 to 8, along with visits to a few other Latin American nations, including Argentina.

Defence cooperation is part of PM Modi’s agenda with Brazil

Earlier, Secretary (East) of India's Ministry of External Affairs, P Kumaran, highlighted that defence cooperation would be a key agenda during PM Modi's discussions with Brazilian leadership.

"There's going to be talk on defence cooperation, avenues for joint research, and training," Kumaran said on July 2.

"They (the Brazilian government) are interested in secure communications systems on the battlefield, offshore patrol vessels, partnership for maintaining their Scorpene-class submarines, Akash air defence system, coastal surveillance system and Garuda artillery guns," Kumaran added.

He also hinted at a potential joint venture, by leveraging Brazil's aerospace know-how through Embraer.

Know all about Akash missile system

Developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Akash missile system, proved its mettle during Operation Sindoor in May. During the conflict with Pakistan, India launched a military offensive targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The Akash missile system, which is an integral part of India's AI-powered Akashteer system, intercepts every threat with 100% accuracy.

A medium-range, surface-to-air missile with a range of up to 25 km, the Akash missile system is capable of targeting aircraft and drones at supersonic speeds which showed its ability to engage Pakistani drones and cruise missiles during Operation Sindoor.