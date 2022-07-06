In another major blow, 2 more ministers quit Boris Johnson's government today

Follow us on Image Source : AP Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson left, and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, centre, take part in a cabinet meeting.

Boris Johnson news: A day after Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Tuesday, two more ministers resigned today, making things more difficult for Johnson. British minister for children and families Will Quince and British lawmaker Laura Trott resigned today.

Trott stepped down from her role as parliamentary private secretary to the department of transport. Quince resigned saying he was going after being given an "inaccurate" briefing over Johnson's appointment of a politician who was the subject of complaints, reported news agency Reuters.

As ministers are quitting Johnson's cabinet, the PM still vows to stay in office. His first challenge is getting through Wednesday, where he faces tough questions at the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in Parliament and a long-scheduled grilling by a committee of senior lawmakers.

As Sunak resigned yesterday, he said “the public rightly expects the government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. … I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Javid said the party needed “humility, grip and a new direction” but “it is clear this situation will not change under your leadership.”

Johnson quickly replaced the two ministers, promoting Nadhim Zahawi from the education department to the Treasury and installing his chief of staff, Steve Barclay, as health secretary.

