Bolivia: Who is General Juan Jose Zuniga arrested for 'failed coup' attempt?

A dramatic failed coup attempt unfolded in Bolivia on Wednesday, with armoured vehicles ramming into the doors of the government palace. President Luis Arce declared that the country stood firm against attacks on democracy. President Arce directly confronted General Juan José Zúñiga, the army's general commander who appeared to be leading the rebellion. In a tense palace hallway, Arce asserted his authority, stating, “I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers, and I will not allow this insubordination.”

Who is General Juan Jose Zuniga?

Juan José Zuniga Macias, a Bolivian military officer, served as the commanding general of the Bolivian Army from November 2022 until his dismissal in June 2024. Prior to this role, Zuniga held various positions, including colonel of the REIM-23 Max Toledo regiment between 2012 and 2013, and later as Chief of Staff and brigadier general. His appointment as commanding general came through a decree by President Luis Arce on November 1, 2022.

Past controversies

Zuniga's career has been marked by controversy. During his tenure as colonel, he was charged with the embezzlement of Bs2.7 million intended for social programs Renta Dignidad and Juancito Pinto, resulting in a seven-day incarceration.

Conflict with Evo Morales

On June 24, 2024, Zuniga declared that the Bolivian Armed Forces would arrest former President Evo Morales if he ran in the 2025 presidential elections. He labeled Morales a "traitor" and accused him of plotting a revolution against the current government. Zuniga asserted that the Bolivian Constitution barred Morales from returning to power. This proclamation led to Zuniga's dismissal as commanding general on June 25, 2024.

Morales had previously accused Zuniga of commanding the military organisation Pachajcho, allegedly involved in a "black plan" to eliminate coca production leaders and political opponents, including Morales himself.

Coup attempt

Zuniga is reported to be the primary leader behind the 2024 Bolivian coup d'état attempt. During the incident, President Luis Arce called on Zuniga to demobilise soldiers who had taken over the main square of La Paz, leading to significant political upheaval and Zuniga's subsequent arrest.

Military presence and public response

Bolivian television broadcast images of two tanks and several military personnel outside the palace. However, the troops and armoured vehicles retreated shortly thereafter. Supporters of Arce soon gathered in the plaza, waving Bolivian flags in support of the president.

Arce's statement

President Arce condemned the attempted coup, describing it as an atypical day for a country that desires democracy. He accused the rebellious troops of staining their uniforms and attacking the constitution. Subsequently, Arce replaced the heads of the armed forces, including General Zuniga, who was later arrested.

Background: Political tensions and economic crisis

Tensions had been escalating for months due to a severe economic crisis and a power struggle within the ruling party. Protests have been a common sight in the capital.

General Zuniga's claims

General Juan José Zuniga, before his arrest, claimed that President Arce had instructed him to storm the government palace to boost his popularity. Zuniga alleged that Arce told him, “The situation is very screwed up, very critical. It is necessary to prepare something to raise my popularity.” According to Zuniga, Arce consented to the deployment of armored vehicles.

Arce's actions and arrest of Zuniga

Arce has not commented on Zuniga's claims. The Ministry of the Presidency did not immediately respond to requests for comment. While the rebellion was still ongoing, Arce replaced Zuniga and other top military officials. The exact charges against Zuniga remain unclear.

Statements from Zuniga

Before he entered the government palace, Zuniga hinted at a potential new cabinet, stating, “Surely soon there will be a new cabinet of ministers; our country, our state cannot go on like this.” Although he acknowledged Arce as the commander-in-chief “for now,” Zuniga did not clearly state whether he was leading a coup. Inside the palace, he claimed the army's actions aimed to “restore democracy and free our political prisoners.”

