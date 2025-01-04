Saturday, January 04, 2025
     
  Blinken to Asia, Europe and Sulivan to India: Outgoing Biden administration's final outreach to allies

In what can be the outgoing Biden administration's last diplomatic engagement with allies, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Europe and Asia, while National Security Advisor Jake Sulivan will undertake a trip to India.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit New Delhi Published : Jan 04, 2025 13:48 IST, Updated : Jan 04, 2025 13:51 IST
Image Source : AP Antony Blinken (left) and Jake Sulivan (Right)

Before US President-elect Donald Trump assumes presidency replacing President Joe Biden on January 20, the outgoing administration is undertaking its final diplomatic engagements with crucial allies. While US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will embark on an overseas trip this weekend, travelling to South Korea, Japan and France, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to India in what can be his last official visit as the NSA to the country.

On Friday, the State Department made the announcement saying Blinken would visit Seoul, Tokyo, and Paris beginning Sunday. He will be back in Washington on Thursday to attend the funeral services for former president Jimmy Carter, officials said.

Blinken's visit focusses on countering Chinese ambitions

Blinken's upcoming trips to Asia and Europe are primarily focused on blunting Chinese ambitions in the region, along with deterring the nuclear threat from North Korea.

In South Korea, the country in the midst of political turmoil following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Japan, Blinken will underscore the expansion of US cooperation with both nations as part of the Biden administration's Indo-Pacific strategy.

US NSA to visit India

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit India on Sunday. The visit will focus on cooperation on strategic technology, including in defense, space, and artificial intelligence.

The Biden administration said Sullivan's visit on Sunday and Monday will include a speech at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi in which he will stress that the outgoing administration sees the US partnership with India as central to its regional and global priorities and one with support from both major political parties.

Sullivan is expected to meet with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

