Blast at US military explosives plant leaves multiple dead, several missing, rescue ops underway

Waverly, Tennessee:

Multiple people were reported dead and several others are reported missing after a powerful explosion was reported at a military explosives manufacturing facility in rural Tennessee in the US on Friday. The blast also caused nearby homes to shake and prompting emergency services to respond quickly to the situation.

Rescue operation underway

The blast was reported at Accurate Energetic Systems near Bucksnort, located approximately 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Nashville, the Hickman County Sheriff's Office said. The agency asked people in a social media post to avoid the area to allow responders to do their work. The rescue operation was underway at the site.

Emergency responders could not yet go in because there continue to be explosions, Hickman County Advanced EMT David Stewart told The Associated Press by telephone. He said he didn't have any details on whether anyone had been hurt.

Accurate Energetic Systems did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Friday morning.

Video shows burning debris with smoke billowing into air

Video from the scene showed a burning debris field with smoke billowing into the air. WTVF-TV in Nashville broadcast images of debris strewn about the site, with damaged vehicles in a parking lot. The news station said it received calls from people in the area who felt a large explosion.

Residents in Lobelville, more than a 20-minute drive from the manufacturer, said they felt their homes shake and some people captured the loud boom of the explosion on their home cameras.