Heaviest snowfall in at least a decade: Bitter cold puts areas in US on high alert

Image Source : AP A disruptive winter storm hints at the possibility of the "heaviest snowfall in a decade" in US.

The US is battling severe cold conditions with temperatures dropping rapidly. The travel conditions in the central US on Sunday became dangerous as a disruptive winter storm hints at the possibility of the “heaviest snowfall in a decade” in some areas.

In some areas of Kansas and Indiana, snowfall and ice covered major roadways and the state's National Guard was activated to help any motorists getting stuck.

At least 8 inches of snow were expected, particularly north of Interstate 70 as the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings from Kansas and Missouri— where blizzard conditions were reported — to New Jersey into Monday.

“For locations in this region that receive the highest snow totals, it may be the heaviest snowfall in at least a decade,” the weather service said early Sunday.

The polar vortex of ultra-cold air usually stays penned up around the North Pole, spinning like a top. But sometimes it escapes or stretches down to the US, Europe or Asia — and that's when large numbers of people experience intense doses of cold.

Studies show a fast-warming Arctic gets some of the blame for the increase in polar vortex stretching or wandering.

In Indiana, snow fully covered portions of Interstate 64 and US Route 41 and Indiana State Police pleaded with motorists to stay off the roads.

“Please avoid traveling unless necessary,” Sgt. Todd Ringle said on social media platform X.

Part of the I-70 was closed in central Kansas by Saturday afternoon. Total snow and sleet accumulations for parts of Kansas and northern Missouri were predicted to be as high as 14 inches (35. 6 centimeters).

The storm was forecast to move then into the Ohio Valley, with severe travel disruptions expected. It will reach the Mid-Atlantic states on Sunday into Monday, with a hard freeze even expected as far south as Florida.

(With agency inputs)