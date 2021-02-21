7 workers at Russia's poultry plant diagnosed with H5N8 bird flu; cases reported to WHO

Image Source : AP IMAGE 7 workers at Russia's poultry plant infected with H5N8 bird flu

In a first, Russia has registered a case of bird flu strain virus, named A(H5N8), that has been passed to humans. According to Anna Popova, head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, the matter has now been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). Russia reported the case of human infection to the WHO “several days ago, just as we became absolutely certain of our results,” Popova said on Rossiya 24 state TV. There was no sign of transmission between humans so far, she added.

Seven workers at a poultry plant in Russia’s south had been infected with the H5N8 strain when there was an outbreak at the plant in December, Popova said, adding that the individuals involved felt fine now.

“This situation did not develop further,” she added.

Outbreaks of the H5N8 strain have been reported in Russia, Europe, China, the Middle East and North Africa in recent months but only in poultry.

The majority of human bird flu infections have been associated with direct contact with infected live or dead poultry, though properly cooked food is considered to be safe.

Bird flu outbreaks often prompt poultry plants to kill their birds to prevent the virus from spreading and avoid importing countries having to impose trade restrictions.

The vast majority of cases are spread by migrating wild birds, so producing countries tend to keep their poultry indoors or protected from contact with wildlife.

Latest World News