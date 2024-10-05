Biden holds surprise press briefing on election, economy, Middle East tensions | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP President Joe Biden speaks at the top of the daily briefing at the White House in Washington.

US President Joe Biden made a rare appearance in the White House press room after a positive jobs report and a temporary resolution to the port workers’ strike. For the first time in his presidency, he took questions from the White House press corps, covering everything from the 2024 election to the economy and conflict in the Middle East.

2024 Election and Trump’s Influence

Biden expressed concern about the upcoming presidential election, emphasising his belief in a fair election but noting doubts about a peaceful outcome due to comments made by former President Donald Trump. “What Trump said was extremely dangerous,” Biden said, warning of possible setbacks.

"I am confident it will be free and fair. I do not know whether it will be peaceful," Biden said. "The things that Trump has said, and the the things that he said last time when he did not like the outcome of the election, were very dangerous."

Positive economic indicators met with skepticism

The latest jobs report showed 254,000 new jobs and a drop in unemployment to 4.1%, but Biden faced criticism from Republicans, dismissing several numbers as "false." Biden strongly defended the data, saying economic growth remained strong despite the low consumer confidence I observed.

"Another fake jobs report out from Biden-Harris government today," Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., posted on social media. "But all the fake numbers in the world aren't going to fool people dealing with the Biden-Harris economic disaster every day."

Middle East conflict and Iran

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Biden addressed questions about how Israel might strike Iranian oil facilities, and suggested that Israel should explore other options. The president also reaffirmed his cooperation with Vice President Kamala Harris on foreign and domestic initiatives.

Also read | Iran's Foreign Minister warns Israel against attack: 'Our retaliation will be stronger than previous one'