Biden names controversial investor George Soros along with Hillary, Messi for highest US civilian award

Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Lionel Messi

United States President Joe Biden has named controversial investor George Soros along with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, football superstar Lionel Messi, former Defence Secretary late Ashton Carter, along with 14 others for the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honour in USA. It would be presented to the awardees at a White House ceremony by Biden on Saturday afternoon. The award is presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the US, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours, the White House said Saturday.

The White House said that the nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place. Hillary made history many times over decades in public service, including as the first 'First Lady' elected to the US Senate. The White House said that after serving as Secretary of State, she became the first woman nominated for president by a major US political party.

On controversial figure Soros, the White House said, “Through his network of foundations, partners and projects in more than 120 countries, Soros has focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice."

In India, it is widely believed that Soros tried to interfere in elections. He had openly spoken against PM Modi. In the last session of Parliament, the BJP raised the issue of alleged "links" of Congress leaders with Soros-backed outfits involved in "anti-India" activities, triggering vociferous protests from the opposition.

The White House further said, “Lionel Messi is the most decorated player in the history of professional soccer. He supports healthcare and education programmes for children around the world through the Leo Messi Foundation and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador."

Other names on the list are Fannie Lou Hamer, Ashton Carter, Robert Francis Kennedy, Jose Andres, Michael J Fox, Jane Goodall, David M Rubenstein, William Sanford Nye and George Stevens, among others.

(With inputs from agencies)