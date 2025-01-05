Biden administration acts against China, likely to ban Chinese-made drones; Beijing warns Washington

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

China has responded to US President Joe Biden's administration's announcement that it is considering restricting Chinese-made drones in the United States by calling it 'overstretching' the concept of national security. In a press briefing on Friday, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that such actions disrupt normal economic and trade ties.

Warning the US that China would take "all necessary measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests", the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson added, "We will take all measures necessary to firmly safeguard our lawful rights and interests."

China reacts over US' plan

"China firmly opposes the US overstretching the concept of national security, which disrupts and restricts normal economic and trade exchanges, and undermines the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chain", Mao added.

The recent announcement from the US comes after a bipartisan enquiry was undertaken in June, which was led by the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.

Enquiry finds out grave concerns for the US

The enquiry unearthed concerns regarding the potential national security threats posed by these foreign-made drones, particularly those from Chinese manufacturer DJI. It also highlighted concerns related to the proliferation of Chinese drones near sensitive US military installations, which could even lead to espionage and surveillance.

Moreover, the US Department of Commerce initiated a rulemaking period to evaluate the possibility of banning or restricting drones manufactured in China. The Select Committee also underscores that the Chinese-made drones pose "significant risks" to US security as well as can harm the privacy of American citizens.

In response to the inquiry, the Commerce Department has begun the process of considering actions to restrict drones made in China under its authority over information and communications technology and services (ICTS).

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read | China-Russia ties advancing to higher levels: President Xi in his New Year message to Putin