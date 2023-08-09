Belarus announces first-ever Delhi-Minsk direct flight service, to be operational from this date: Check here

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Belarusian Ambassador to India, Andrei Rzheussky.

Belarus' Ambassador to India, Andrei Rzheussky, on Wednesday announced that the first-ever direct flight service between the country's capital Minsk and New Delhi, India will commence soon.

"It was not the easy way. For the last couple of years, we did our routine job just to fulfil this project into life. And now I am proudly announcing that at the end of this week (on Saturday) the first ever scheduled flight from Minsk to India will take place," Rzheussky told ANI.

Highlighting the importance of tourism exchange and business trips, the Belarus Ambassador said that the country is 40% covered by forests and possesses thousands of lakes and rivers, terming it as 'blue eye' of Europe. He also said that Belarus has a lot of interesting destinations to show to Indian tourists.

The direct flight service will be launched by the Belarusian Airline Belavia on Minsk-Delhi-Minsk route from August 12. The weekly flights will include departures from Minsk on Fridays and from Delhi on Saturdays. The total travel time is 6 hours and 40 minutes from Minsk to Delhi and 7 hours and 15 minutes from Delhi to Minsk.

“We know that passengers have been looking forward to the opening of this flight. Our specialists have been working hard for a long time to fulfil the travellers’ wishes... We have solved the problem of those, who have long dreamed to dive into the Indian flavour and experience the culture of another country, but were not ready to set out on a long journey with layovers," said Belavia Director General Igor Cherginets.

Belarusian citizens are required to obtain a visa to travel to India.

