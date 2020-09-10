Massive fire breaks out at Beirut Port just a month after huge explosion that killed nearly 200

Image Source : TWITTER VIDEO SCREEN GRAB Massive fire breaks out in Beirut, almost a month after deadly explosion at Beirut port.

A massive fire has broken out at the Beirut Port area almost a month after deadly explosion at the Beirut port that killed nearly 200 people and destroyed building for upto several miles. While the residents of the city are still trying to overcome the August 4 trauma when two powerful explosions ripped of the Beirut port, killing hundreds of people, the insane fire at the port today has once caused panic all across Beirut.

As per initial reports, officials say the fire started in a store of oil and tires, but the cause is not know yet. While the city adminstration is on the task to control the disaster, Beirut's sky can be seen covered in black smoke due to the flames erupting from the fire.

Image Source : TWITTER VIDEO SCREEN GRAB @LIZSLY The sky has turned black in Beirut after huge fire erupted near Beirut Port area on Thursday.

Meanwhile, several videos of the fire at the Beirut Port area has surfaced on Twitter, showing the scale of fire and the danger it is posing to the residents.

The sky has turned black again in Beirut. pic.twitter.com/8Z8OSVu4QD — Liz Sly (@LizSly) September 10, 2020

This is the Beirut port right now. The nightmare continues. Open all your windows and stay away from them. pic.twitter.com/DpjSK1YHYB — Grave Jones (@gravejonesmusic) September 10, 2020

Previoulsy, the August 4 twin blasts at the Beirut Port that devastated the city was caused when 2,750 tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate that were stored in a port warehouse for almost seven years had exploded.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage