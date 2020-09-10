Thursday, September 10, 2020
     
Massive fire breaks out at Beirut Port just a month after huge explosion that killed nearly 200

A massive fire has broken out at the Beirut Port area almost a month after deadly explosion at the Beirut port that killed nearly 200 people and destroyed building for upto several miles.

New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2020 17:26 IST
Beirut fire
Image Source : TWITTER VIDEO SCREEN GRAB

Massive fire breaks out in Beirut, almost a month after deadly explosion at Beirut port.

A massive fire has broken out at the Beirut Port area almost a month after deadly explosion at the Beirut port that killed nearly 200 people and destroyed building for upto several miles. While the residents of the city are still trying to overcome the August 4 trauma when two powerful explosions ripped of the Beirut port, killing hundreds of people, the insane fire at the port today has once caused panic all across Beirut.

As per initial reports, officials say the fire started in a store of oil and tires, but the cause is not know yet. While the city adminstration is on the task to control the disaster, Beirut's sky can be seen covered in black smoke due to the flames erupting from the fire.

India Tv - Beirut Fire, Beirut explosion

Image Source : TWITTER VIDEO SCREEN GRAB @LIZSLY

The sky has turned black in Beirut after huge fire erupted near Beirut Port area on Thursday.

Meanwhile, several videos of the fire at the Beirut Port area has surfaced on Twitter, showing the scale of fire and the danger it is posing to the residents.

Previoulsy, the August 4 twin blasts at the Beirut Port that devastated the city was caused when 2,750 tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate that were stored in a port warehouse for almost seven years had exploded.

