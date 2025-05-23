Bansuri Swaraj in UAE: 'Sindoor now symbolises justice and strength' in fight against terrorism | WATCH Swaraj gave the diaspora a call to spread India's word to their communities, workplaces, worship places, and homes that India was not the aggressor. She highlighted the strength of the Indian diaspora in carrying forward the message of India's fight against terrorism and called them "brahmastra".

Abu Dhabi:

During the global outreach campaign on Operation Sindoor, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bansuri Swaraj, part of the high-level all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, addressed the Indian diaspora in the UAE and expressed gratitude for their key role in fostering strong bilateral relations between India and the Gulf nation. Speaking about India's firm stance against terrorism, she said that Sindoor is now a new synonym for justice, strength, because of the valour shown by the Indian armed forces. She highlighted the strength of the Indian diaspora in carrying forward the message of India's fight against terrorism and called them "brahmastra".

Swaraj urges diaspora to counter misinformation

Swaraj gave the diaspora a call to spread India's word to their communities, workplaces, worship places, and homes that India was not the aggressor. "What happened on 22nd April was a barbaric attack on our faith, on our existence. When we gave a befitting reply, we touched on nine terrorist bases. But Pakistan, instead of joining us in the global war against terrorism, chose to escalate the issue militarily. If you are going to bring war to our door, then we are going to finish it." Swaraj further asserted that India's response has been that of "tremendous restraint, tremendous maturity" but in response, Pakistan attacked our holy places.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Speaking on the actions which India is taking to counter the propaganda being spread on social media, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said, "Negativity spreads faster than positivity. But we are tackling this. The exercise we are doing it will improve things on social media also." He added that as the delegation travels, the exercise which will be of 13-14 days, will "change the perspective and narrative and the false propaganda which Pakistan is spreading". He underscored that truth can't be silenced no matter how much it is suppressed and said that the delegation will put in its best of efforts.

Indian delegation in UAE

It should be noted here that the Indian delegation in the UAE is being led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde. The all-party delegation comprises MPs Bansuri Swaraj, ET Mohmd Basheer, Atul Garg, Sasmit Patra, Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy. UAE is the first stop of the broader four-nation diplomatic outreach by the all-party delegation. The delegation met Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence. Al Nahyan conveyed his deep condolences for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The delegation highlighted the perpetration of cross-border terrorism and Pakistan's efforts to cause social disharmony in India.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: 'Will always stand with India': UAE affirms pledge as India's anti-terror delegation arrives in Abu Dhabi