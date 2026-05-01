Bangladeshi MP flags refugee crisis citing mass deportations if BJP comes to power in West Bengal | VIDEO

Dhaka:

Bangladesh may face a refugee crisis with millions deported from India if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, a parliamentarian in Dhaka has warned the country citing the recent exit poll findings.

Bangladesh NCP leader Akhtar Hossain, speaking in the Bangladeshi Parliament, expressed concern that a BJP victory in West Bengal could lead to deportations of illegal Bangladeshi nationals back to Dhaka, potentially triggering a refugee crisis.

He said that if exit polls indicating a BJP win prove accurate and the party forms the government, it may push Bangladeshis back into their country, creating serious challenges. He warned that such a move could result in a “sea of migrants” entering Bangladesh and added that there was no assurance that Muslim migrants would not be sent back from India.

Nishikant Dubey shares video, targets TMC

Reacting to the remarks, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress over illegal infiltration, claiming that the party’s supporters were now being exposed. Sharing a video of Hossain’s statement on X, Dubey said that a BJP government in West Bengal would act to stop infiltration and curb the presence of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, and described the comments as dangerous.

Hossain’s remarks come amid closely contested exit poll projections in West Bengal, with surveys indicating a strong performance by the BJP alongside a competitive showing by the Trinamool Congress.

According to projections by Today’s Chanakya, assessment for the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections projects a strong performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to the exit poll, the BJP is expected to win 192 seats in the 294-member Assembly, while the ruling Trinamool Congress is likely to secure around 100 seats. The remaining 2 seats are expected to go to other parties or independent candidates. The estimates were released a day after the second phase of polling concluded on April 29.

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