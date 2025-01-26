Bangladesh's Yunus government in big trouble as Trump freezes funding for aid programmes

Follow us on Image Source : AP Muhammad Yunus

In what comes as a big blow to Muhammad Yunus' interim government in Bangladesh, the United States donor agency, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has decided to abruptly terminate or suspend any work under contracts, work orders, grants, cooperative agreements, or other assistance or procurement instruments being undertaken in the country. In a message sent to project implementing partners on Saturday, the order was conveyed by the USAID to its partners in Bangladesh.

In its letter, USAID directed all USAID/Bangladesh implementing partners to "immediately stop or suspend any work under USAID/Bangladesh contract, work order, grant, cooperative agreement, or other assistance or acquisition instrument."

The suspension is being seen as part of a broader review of foreign aid allocation. The order covers all existing foreign assistance, barring military financing to Israel and Egypt. The move is likely to halt critical aid programs as it will ensure that billions of dollars in life-saving assistance are put on hold.

EAM Jaishankar discusses Bangladesh with Rubio, Waltz

In his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also had a brief discussion on the current situation in Bangladesh.

"Yes, we had a brief discussion on Bangladesh. I don't think it's appropriate that I get into more details," Jaishankar told a group of Indian reporters.

The minister was responding to a query on whether the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh came up during his meetings with Rubio and Waltz.

Indian American Congressman urged to impose sanctions on Bangladesh

Earlier, Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar had urged the US Departments of Treasury and State to impose and enforce sanctions on those perpetrating heinous acts against minorities in Bangladesh. He also raised the issue of human rights violations in Bangladesh.

"I call on the Departments of Treasury and State to impose and enforce sanctions on those perpetrating these heinous acts against minorities in Bangladesh," Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar said in front of the US Capitol.

