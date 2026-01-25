'Seriously impair bilateral relations': Bangladesh 'shocked' over Sheikh Hasina's address in India In a statement, Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry said Sheikh Hasina has been convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal and her address could "seriously impair bilateral relations" between New Delhi and Dhaka.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh said on Sunday that it was 'shocked' and 'surprised' over ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's address from New Delhi and said it could create political instability in the country ahead of the February 12 parliamentary elections. Hasina, 78-year-old president of Awami League, has been staying in India after her government was toppled in August 2024.

In a statement, Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry said Hasina has been convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) and allowing her to deliver an address from Delhi constitutes "a clear affront to the people and the Government of Bangladesh". It further stated that Hasina's address could "seriously impair bilateral relations" between New Delhi and Dhaka.

"Bangladesh is deeply aggrieved that while India is yet to act on her obligations to hand Sheikh Hasina over under the bilateral extradition agreement," the statement read. "Despite repeated requests by the Bangladesh government, she has instead been allowed to make such inciteful pronouncements from its own soil. This clearly endangers Bangladesh's democratic transition and peace and security."

Hasina's address and India-Bangladesh relationship

On Friday, Hasina delivered an address from New Delhi and criticised Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus' interim government, calling it a 'fascist' regime. Hasina said free and fair elections will not be possible if Yunus stays in power, as she urged people to overthrow him. This was Hasina's first public address to a gathering in India after fleeing Bangladesh.

The United Nations (UN) should be urged to conduct a "truly impartial investigation" over what has happened in Bangladesh since her ouster, the Awami League chief said.

Dhaka has repeatedly urged New Delhi to hand over Hasina, who has been a pro-India leader. In November last year, a Bangladeshi court also found Hasina guilty in absentia and sentenced that she must be hanged till death. To this, India has said that it is committed to the best interests of Bangladesh and will "always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end."

ALSO READ - 'Burning religious minorities to death...': Sheikh Hasina launches fierce attack on Yunus govt