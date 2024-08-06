Bangladesh protests Live: 'Interim govt should be made with respect to democratic principles', says US

Bangladesh protests Updates: Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned from the office of the prime minister and left the country, amid massive protests against her government that killed over 300 people in the past few weeks. The local media reported that Hasina was forced to quit as Prime Minister after massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971. Upon landing at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, Hasina held discussions with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on the present situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action. Indian Air Force has put its personnel on alert in every eastern sector in view of the present developments. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the political situation in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, the President has announced to release of former PM and main opposition leader Khalida Zia.