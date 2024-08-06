Bangladesh protests Live: 'Interim govt should be made with respect to democratic principles', says US

The United Nations is following the situation in Bangladesh "very closely" and calls for calm and restraint in the wake of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and escape from the country, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

Farhan Haq, the UN Deputy Spokesperson, told the daily briefing that the UN is following the situation in the South Asian country "very closely". "We continue to call for calm and restraint and to urge all parties to respect the right to peaceful assembly and expression," Haq said, adding that the UN urges security forces to protect those out on the streets of Dhaka and other cities of Bangladesh.