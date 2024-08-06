Tuesday, August 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Bangladesh protests Live: 'Interim govt should be made with respect to democratic principles', says US
Live now

Bangladesh protests Live: 'Interim govt should be made with respect to democratic principles', says US

After Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country, the President of Bangladesh dissolved the Parliament and ordered the release of former PM opposition BNP leader Khalida Zia. The Bangladeshi military announced to lift nationwide curfew.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Dhaka Updated on: August 06, 2024 7:28 IST
Bangladesh protest
Image Source : INDIA TV Bangladesh protest

Bangladesh protests Updates: Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned from the office of the prime minister and left the country, amid massive protests against her government that killed over 300 people in the past few weeks. The local media reported that Hasina was forced to quit as Prime Minister after massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971. Upon landing at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, Hasina held discussions with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on the present situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action. Indian Air Force has put its personnel on alert in every eastern sector in view of the present developments. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the political situation in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, the President has announced to release of former PM and main opposition leader Khalida Zia.

Follow the blog for the latest updates

Live updates :Bangladesh Protests

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 06, 2024 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Bangladesh Army provides helpline numbers for minority Hindus and temples

    Bangladesh Army has provided a list of numbers to call for #Hindu minority families or mandirs (Temples) and this applies to other Minorities as well, in case they are under violent attack or in any sort of danger all over Bangladesh:

    Dinajpur

    Lt Col Raushanul Islam
    01769682454

    Mymensingh

    Capt Faisal
    01769208174 

    Sirajganj

    Capt Shudipto
    01769510524

    Rampura

    CO- Lt Col Rehgir Al Shahid,
    01769053150 

    Rangpur

    Capt Ashraf
    01615332446

    Rangpur

    Capt Maariz
    01745207469

    Kishoreganj (Bhairab)

    01769202354 

    Capt Raihan

    Adjt: 01769202366

    Jessore

    Capt Sabbir
    01886-910514 

    Rajbari

    Capt Enam
    01795-615950 

    Dhaka (Jatrabari)

    Capt Hemel, 01766162077

    Uttara , Airport, Diabari

    CO: 01769024280
    Adjt: 01769024284
    Capt Sazzad (Parvez):01769510457

    Cox’s Bazar

    Capt Muztahid: 01769119988 

    Thakurgaon

    Lt Faiz -01769510866
    Capt Mohtashim -01769009855

    Mirpur Area

    Capt Mahomud : 01833585736
    01769024256
    Adjt: 01769024254 

    For Dhaka

    1. Capt Saikat: 017 6951 0515 (Mohammadpur)

    2. Capt Ridnan Saleh: +880 16 4196 8237 (Mohammadpur)

    3. ⁠Capt Ashik: +880 17 3899 8458 (Segunbagicha)

    4. ⁠Capt Abrar: +880 17 4156 9832 (Uttara)

    5. ⁠Capt Atahar Ishtiaq: +880 17 6951 1144 (Mirpur)

    6. ⁠Capt Zarraf: 01708375371 (Stadium, Polton)

    7. ⁠Capt Nasif: +880 17 6951 0803 (Baridhara)

    8. Lt Imrul 81: +880 17 0526 0019 (Agargaon)

    9. Adjt 21 Engrs Bn: 01769013094 (Gulshan/Banani)

    10. Capt Shihab: 017 6604 7323 (Motijheel, Bangladesh Bank KPI)

  • Aug 06, 2024 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    UN following situation in Bangladesh 'very closely'; calls for calm and restraint

    The United Nations is following the situation in Bangladesh "very closely" and calls for calm and restraint in the wake of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and escape from the country, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

    Farhan Haq, the UN Deputy Spokesperson, told the daily briefing that the UN is following the situation in the South Asian country "very closely". "We continue to call for calm and restraint and to urge all parties to respect the right to peaceful assembly and expression," Haq said, adding that the UN urges security forces to protect those out on the streets of Dhaka and other cities of Bangladesh.

  • Aug 06, 2024 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    UK Foreign Secretary calls for UN-led investigation amid protests

    UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy expressed concern regarding the Bangladesh situation and stated that everyone needs to work together to end this violence. Further, he also urged for a full and independent investigation, led by the United Nations, into the recent events in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement