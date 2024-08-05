Bangladesh Protests: President dissolves Parliament after Hasina flees, Army to form interim govt | 10 Points

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bangladesh is reeling under violence and political turmoil.

Bangladesh Protests: Bangladesh has been thrust into a period of deep uncertainty as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation and fled the country, leaving behind the nation in turmoil. The embattled leader, facing a surge of violent anti-government protests, reportedly escaped in a military aircraft and sought refuge in India on Monday. Her sudden departure marks a dramatic escalation in the political crisis that has gripped the country for weeks. As news of Hasina’s departure spread, chaos erupted across the capital city of Dhaka. Hundreds of protesters stormed her official residence, vandalising and looting the premises in a display of anger that has become all too familiar in recent days.

The scenes of destruction provided a vivid expression of the widespread discontent that has swept through the country, fueled by the Hasina government's controversial policies. At the heart of the unrest is the government's quota system, which reserves 30 per cent of government jobs for families of veterans who fought in the 1971 liberation war. Critics argue that this policy has exacerbated economic inequalities and denied opportunities to a new generation of Bangladeshis. The protests, which began as peaceful demonstrations, have increasingly turned violent, leading to clashes with security forces. According to media reports, The death toll has risen to over 300, with many more injured as the unrest shows no sign of abating.

In the wake of Hasina’s departure, the Bangladeshi military has stepped in to fill the power vacuum. The military, which has a history of political involvement in Bangladesh, is now faced with the daunting task of restoring order and navigating the country through this turbulent period. Meanwhile, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has also dissolved the Parliament following Hasina's resignation.

Here are 10 updates on Bangladesh protests

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad as part of her plan to go to London. India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Hasina hours after she landed at the airbase near Delhi in a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force. Following Hasina's resignation, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman addressed the nation and announced that an interim government will be taking over soon. The Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order. He also asked for countrymen's cooperation. Tragedy struck in Jashore as a mob set fire to a fourteen-story 5-star hotel owned by an Awami League leader on Monday, resulting in the deaths of eight people. Hotel Jabir International, a prominent establishment in the city, was engulfed in flames as the mob vented their anger against the ruling party. The hotel is owned by Jashore Awami League president Shaheen Chakladar. Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has ordered the release of Khaleda Zia, the jailed former Prime Minister and Opposition leader. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader had served as Bangladesh's Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996 and again from 2001 to 2006. The Bangladeshi military has announced that the nationwide curfew, imposed amid recent political unrest, will be lifted at dawn on Tuesday. In a statement, the military confirmed that schools, businesses, and other public institutions will be allowed to reopen, signalling a tentative step towards restoring normalcy in the wake of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s departure. Amid the intensified protest in Bangladesh, Shahjalal International Airport temporarily closed its operations. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced this information in a circular on Monday. This came after people stormed into the parliament building and decamped with things. Britain called for “swift action” to restore democracy in Bangladesh even as reports of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeking UK asylum emerged. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s official spokesperson told reporters during a briefing at 10 Downing Street that he was “deeply saddened” by the violence in Bangladesh in recent weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Monday night as the government's top brass was briefed about the situation in Bangladesh. Modi was joined by other members of the CCS, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has put the India-Bangladesh border on high alert for two days starting Monday. BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary reached Kolkata today to keep close watch and monitor the developments. Air India on Monday announced the cancellation of flight operations to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. It said that it is extending support to the passengers who have confirmed tickets for travel to and from the city. Hours later, Indigo Airlines also issued a travel advisory in view of the political situation in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh reels under protests

It should be noted here that the protests began peacefully as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs, but the demonstrations have since morphed into an unprecedented challenge and uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. The government attempted to quell the violence with force, leaving nearly 300 people dead and fueling further outrage and calls for Hasina to step down. At least 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks. The unrest has also resulted in the closure of schools and universities across the country, and authorities at one point imposed a shoot-on-sight curfew.

