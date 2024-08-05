Bangladesh President orders release of jailed former PM Khaleda Zia amid protests in country

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS (FILE PHOTO) Former PM Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh protests: Amid the turmoil in Bangladesh, President Mohammed Shahabuddin has ordered the release of Khaleda Zia, the jailed former Prime Minister and opposition leader, hours after her rival Sheikh Hasina was ousted and the military took power. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader had served as Bangladesh's Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996 and again from 2001 to 2006.

In a press statement, it was announced that President Mohammed Shahabuddin "decided to release Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia immediately." The decision was made during a meeting with opposition party members.

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, along with the heads of the navy and air force, as well as top leaders from various opposition parties including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, attended the meeting where the decision to release Khaleda Zia was made. "The meeting has also decided to free all the people who have been arrested during the student protests," the statement added.

All offices, educational institutions will be open from Tuesday

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's military announced that it would lift the curfew imposed to suppress protests at dawn on Tuesday, just hours after seizing power following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "Offices, factories, schools, colleges... will be open" from 6:00 am Tuesday (0000 GMT), the military said in a statement.