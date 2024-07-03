'India-Bangladesh ties a model for South Asia': PM Sheikh Hasina in meeting with Indian Navy chief

Follow us on Image Source : SPOKESPERSON NAVY (X) Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina with Chief of Indian Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

Dhaka: India's Chief of Navy Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday during an official visit to the country, wherein she recalled and appreciated India's contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971, according to the Navy spokesperson. This was Admiral Tripathi's first official visit abroad since taking the reins of the Indian Navy two months ago.

The visit is aimed at consolidating bilateral defence relations between India and Bangladesh and exploring new avenues for Naval cooperation. During the visit, Admiral Tripathi apprised the Bangladeshi Prime Minister regarding the progress of ongoing bilateral maritime engagements between the navies of India and Bangladesh, according to the Navy spokesperson.

During the courtesy call, Hasina said that relations between India and Bangladesh could be seen as a model of bilateral ties for the South Asian region. "Bangladesh and India resolved many problems through dialogue. This relationship could be a model and example for many other neighbouring countries," she was quoted as saying in an official release.

The 76-year-old PM said the two neighbours resolved the pending issues of land boundaries, and maritime boundaries which were among other issues to set the example of bilateral ties. "We always remember the assistance and contribution of Indian people during our War of Liberation," she added.

'Feel at home in Bangladesh': Indian Navy chief

Meanwhile, Admiral Tripathi said the naval forces of both countries have developed a unique professional relationship where "if Bangladesh Navy seeks any cooperation, Indian Navy has no option to say ‘no’." He further asserted that he felt at home in Bangladesh as there are few differences between the two countries in terms of nature.

The Indian Naval chief further said many Bangladeshi naval officers were receiving training in India and he told his counterpart that Bangladesh could send more officers if they want. Both sides agreed that India and Bangladesh have the same mentality to keep the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean "peaceful" and pledged to work together to avoid disturbances.

Admiral Tripathi also visited the Bangladesh Military Museum (BMM) and described it as a world class military history gallery calling it “educative” and he would carry back some ideas to be replicated by the Indian armed forces. He also mentioned his visit to the Bangabandhu Museum, the home of the country's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and became overwhelmed to see a reflection of his sacrifice. He also praised Bangladesh's development under Hasina.

Notably, Hasina visited India last month for a bilateral visit, where she interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials. She described her recent visit to India as "very fruitful" and asserted that the outcome of her talks with the Indian leadership will play a "pivotal role" in bolstering the India-Bangladesh bilateral ties and opening up new areas of cooperation.

(with inputs from PTI)

