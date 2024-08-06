Bangladesh President dissolves Parliament after violent protests culminate in Sheikh Hasina's departure

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS People celebrate the resignation of Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh protests: A day after violent protests rocked Bangladesh and caused ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee, President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the 12th Parliament formed through the January 7 election, where Hasina won a fourth straight term. Hasina's arch-rival Khaleda Zia of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party was also freed from house arrest.

"The decision to dissolve the parliament was taken following the president's discussions with chiefs of three staffs of armed forces, leaders of different political parties, representatives of civil society and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement," wrote the Bangabhaban (official residence of Bangladesh President) in a statement on Tuesday. It also mentioned that opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Khaleda Zia was freed from house arrest, after she was sentenced to 17 years in jail in 2018 on corruption charges.

As per the Constitution, a general election of the members of parliament shall be held in the case of a dissolution by reason of the expiration of its term within 90 days preceding such dissolution; and in the case of a dissolution otherwise than by reason of such expiration, within 90 days after such dissolution.

The announcement came hours after protesting student leaders set a deadline to dissolve parliament and warned a "strict programme" would be launched if their deadline is not met. Bangladesh's army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman was due to meet student leaders to discuss the formation of an interim government that is expected to hold elections soon after it takes over.

What happened in Bangladesh?

The massive protests in Bangladesh were initially against the controversial quota system in government jobs, but soon spiralled into a broader agitation against the Awami League government after Hasina's 'razakar' remarks and the harsh police crackdown on protesters. While the initial protests calmed down after the Supreme Court scaled back the quotas, the recent unrest broke out as several students demanded Hasina's resignation.

The death toll in the anti-government protests in Bangladesh on Tuesday climbed to 440, with 100 more deaths reported after Sheikh Hasina fled the country, according to local media, even as efforts were on by the army to bring the situation under control in the violence-hit nation. However, the situation in Dhaka was largely calm on Tuesday as public transport resumed and schools and shops opened.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters stormed the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's official residence in Dhaka, as she fled the country via a military helicopter. Several images and videos released on social media showed protesters looting television sets, chairs and tables at the PM's house, while others lay on her bed, feasted on fish and biryani and looted her valuables.

Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus has agreed to be the chief adviser for the soon-to-be-formed interim government. Nahid Islam, one of the key coordinators of the movement, said that Prof Yunus has agreed to take on this crucial responsibility at the call of the student community to save the country, as per local media.

