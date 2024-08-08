Thursday, August 08, 2024
     
  4. Bangladesh political crisis: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus takes oath as head of country's interim govt

Bangladesh political crisis: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus takes oath as head of country's interim govt

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus was appointed as the head of the interim government, a day after Sheikh Hasina left the country on August 5.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Dhaka Updated on: August 08, 2024 21:22 IST
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government on Thursday. This comes three after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on August 5 amid violent protests. He was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban'.

84-year-old Yunus was recommended for the role by student protesters and returned to Dhaka earlier on Thursday from Paris, where he was undergoing medical treatment. According to the information, Yunus will be the chief adviser in the interim government tasked with holding fresh elections in the South Asian country of 170 million people.

 

 

