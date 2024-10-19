Bangladesh’s next general election likely be held in 2025, says interim government advisor

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (FILE IMAGE) Dr. Asif Nazrul, an adviser to the interim government

Bangladesh's next general election is expected to take place in 2025, said to Dr. Asif Nazrul, an advisor to the interim government. In a statement released on Saturday, Nazrul stated that elections could occur within the next year, but several factors are in the path that would influence the timeline.

"Elections may be possible next year, but many elements must be addressed first," Nazrul stated. "Political reforms and compromises are needed, along with the formation of a search committee, the establishment of an election commission, and the completion of the voter list. If these criteria are met, the election could be held in 2025," he added.

Signfificantly, Nazrul also asserted that this prediction was his initial assessment, but the final decision over the same rests with the chief adviser to the government. "Elections are a critical policy decision, and the timing will be determined by the chief adviser. He alone holds the authority to announce the election date," he stated.

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that the statement by the government's advisor comes amid the political instability floating in Bangladesh following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She stepped down on August 5, 2024, after facing mounting pressure from protests across the country.

Significantly, what began as student-led demonstrations against a government quota system for jobs quickly evolved into a broader anti-government movement. The protests, marked by violent clashes, resulted in over 600 deaths and widespread unrest, particularly targeting minority groups, including Hindus.

On August 8, Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus was appointed to lead the interim government. His administration has since granted expanded powers to the military in an effort to maintain internal security during the turbulent period.

(With inputs from agencies)