Bangladesh students intensify protests, demand PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation | Latest updates

Image Source : AP/PTI Police take position to disperse students protesting over the quota system in public service, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Student protests in Bangladesh have escalated as demonstrators shift from rallying against government job quotas to calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation. The movement now includes a call for a nationwide civil disobedience campaign until the government steps down, according to Al Jazeera.

Justice for the deceased protesters

The protests were initially sparked by last month's student-led demonstrations, which resulted in over 200 deaths. According to Al Jazeera, the group Students Against Discrimination, which organised the initial protests, rejected an offer of talks with Hasina, insisting on her resignation and trial.

Widespread support and clashes

Al Jazeera’s Tanvir Chowdhury reported from Dhaka that the student movement has grown into a public movement, with people from all walks of life joining the protests. Clashes between protesters and police were reported in the Gazipur and Comilla districts on the capital's outskirts.

PM Hasina's response

Prime Minister Hasina has invited protest leaders to meet at her official residence, Ganabhaban, and appointed three senior officials to negotiate with the protesters. She emphasized her willingness to listen and avoid conflict.

Background and government response

The protests began over the reintroduction of a quota scheme, which Bangladesh’s top court has scaled back. The scheme reserved more than half of all government jobs for certain groups, disappointing graduates facing an acute unemployment crisis. The protests remained largely peaceful until police and pro-government student groups attacked demonstrators. In response, the government imposed a nationwide curfew, deployed troops, and shut down mobile internet for 11 days.

International and domestic reactions

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan stated that security forces operated with restraint but were forced to open fire to defend government buildings. The government faces severe backlash over the police crackdown, which resulted in the deaths of at least 200 people, including 32 children. UN experts and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell have called for an immediate end to the violent crackdown and accountability for human rights violations.

