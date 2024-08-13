Bangladesh: Indian visa centre in Dhaka resumes 'limited operations' after weeks of deadly protests

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Bangladesh: Police return to duty as the country returns to normalcy.

Dhaka: The Indian visa application centre in Dhaka resumed 'limited operations' on Tuesday, days after it suspended services due to the 'unstable situation' created by weeks of deadly protests that resulted in former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the formation of an interim government last week. Hasina's ouster was marked by rampant violence across various parts of the country, particularly among minorities.

"IVAC (JFP) Dhaka has resumed limited operations. Messages will be sent to individual applicants regarding the collection of passports. Applicants are requested to arrive at IVAC only after they have received SMS to collect their passports. Because of limited operations, the process may take longer. We request for your understanding," said the Indian Visa Application Centre's (IVAC) Dhaka branch in a press release.

Last week, the IVAC announced the closure of all visa centres in the country until further notice due to the unstable situation after the fall of the Hasina-led Awami League government. "All IVACs will remain closed till further notice, due to an unstable situation. Next application date will be informed through SMS & It is requested to pick up the passport on the next working day," read a statement.

National Emergency Hotline Service restored, police resume work

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Hotline Service has also been restored and police officers returned to different police stations and traffic police personnel also went back to work after the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus agreed to their demands. The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education also instructed primary schools to resume classes after a month of closure, as per local reports.

Over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government on August 5, taking the death toll to 560 since the anti-quota protests first started in mid-July. Several officials considered close to Hasina, including the ex-Chief Justice, resigned as part of a dramatic transformation after weeks of protests.

Interim govt on India-Bangladesh ties

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain asserted that Hasina's Sheikh Hasina's extended stay in India will not hurt bilateral relations and Dhaka will always try to maintain good relations with New Delhi. "If someone stays in a country why the relations with that particular country would be affected? There is no reason for that," he said.

He said the two sides - Bangladesh and India - have interests and they will follow those interests. Hossain said the relationship between the two countries "is not influenced by the presence of one individual in a country" while "India has its interests, and Bangladesh has its interests". Hossain said they will "always try to maintain good relations" with India.

Earlier, he briefed the diplomats stationed in Dhaka, including Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, on the situation in Bangladesh and sought their support. "We believe that all our friends and partners in the international community would continue to stand by the interim government and our people as we embark on charting a new future for Bangladesh,” Hossain told the diplomats.

(with PTI inputs)

