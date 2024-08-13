Bangladesh: Murder case filed against ousted Sheikh Hasina for worker's death during violent protests

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled to India amid widespread protests

Bangladesh unrest: In a significant development, a murder case has been filed against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was compelled to resign and flee to India during widespread protests over job quotas, along with six others over the death of a grocery shop worker amid the unrest. This marks the first case to be filed against the 76-year-old leader mired in controversies well before the protests began.

The case was filed by a well-wisher of the grocery store owner Abu Sayed, who was killed on July 19 in police firing during a procession in support of the quota reform movement in Mohammadpur, according to Dhaka Tribune. Others booked in the case include Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

Besides, several unnamed high-ranking police officials and government officials were also accused in the case. It is important to mention here that over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government on August 5, taking the death toll to 560 since the protests against the controversial quota system began in July.

BNP's talks withn Yunus

An interim government was formed after the fall of the Hasina-led government, and its Chief Adviser, 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, announced the portfolios of his 16-member council of advisors last week. Several members of Hasina's arch-rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party met Yunus on Monday separately and said the interim government could take the time necessary to create a conducive environment for holding free and fair elections.

The Daily Star reported citing sources that the party urged Yunus to have all the cases against its leaders, including those against party chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman, withdrawn. Former prime minister Zia, 79, who is known as a fierce Hasina rival, was released from house arrest after the latter departed the country. She was sentenced to 17 years in prison for graft in 2018.

Officials close to Hasina resign after ultimatums

The country's chief justice, five justices and central bank governor considered close to Hasina have all resigned in the past few days, part of a dramatic transformation after weeks of protests against the quota system for government jobs turned into a mass uprising. Students vow to cleanse the political system of Hasina's rule, which they have denounced as autocratic.

Syed Refaat Ahmed was appointed the new chief justice on Sunday after his name was proposed by student leaders of the protests. Yunus said all the resignations were legal and a key priority of the government is to restore the independence of the judiciary. The interim government is expected to announce a new election, but it is not clear when it will be held.

Interim govt on India-Bangladesh ties

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain asserted that Hasina's Sheikh Hasina's extended stay in India will not hurt bilateral relations and Dhaka will always try to maintain good relations with New Delhi. "If someone stays in a country why the relations with that particular country would be affected? There is no reason for that," he said.

He said the two sides - Bangladesh and India - have interests and they will follow those interests. Hossain said the relationship between the two countries "is not influenced by the presence of one individual in a country" while "India has its interests, and Bangladesh has its interests". Hossain said they will "always try to maintain good relations" with India.

Earlier, he briefed the diplomats stationed in Dhaka, including Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, on the situation in Bangladesh and sought their support. "We believe that all our friends and partners in the international community would continue to stand by the interim government and our people as we embark on charting a new future for Bangladesh,” Hossain told the diplomats.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Bangladesh interim govt chief Muhammad Yunus visits Dhaka's Dhakeshwari Temple, says 'rights equal for...'