Bangladesh court orders arrest warrant for ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

The tribunal has filed over 60 complaints against Hasina, her Awami League party, and several of its leaders, as well as former senior officials of law enforcement. The charges include allegations of forced disappearances, murders, and genocide.​​​​​​​

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Dhaka Published on: October 17, 2024 13:20 IST
Bangladesh former PM Sheikh Hasina
Image Source : AP Bangladesh former PM Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka: In a major setback for former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India on August 5, a local court has issued an arrest warrant on charges of crimes against humanity. The court noted her involvement during mass student protests in July and August of this year. The warrant was issued on Thursday by the International Crimes Tribunal in its first hearing since being reorganised by the transitional government led by Muhammad Yunus.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

