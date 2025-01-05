Bangladesh cancels judges training programme in India, cites 'Supreme Court directive'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Muhammad Yunus

A day after the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported that 50 lower judiciary judges would undergo a one-day training programme in India, the interim government in Bangladesh on Sunday Sunday cancelled it, scrapping the previous notification. The training programme was scheduled to be held from February 10 at the National Judicial Academy and the State Judicial Academy in Madhya Pradesh, and the Indian government was supposed to bear all the expenses for the training programmes.

A law ministry spokesman said, "The notification has been cancelled". However, the spokesman did not elaborate upon the notification.

Reason for cancellation

The cancellation comes in compliance with a directive from Bangladesh’s Supreme Court, The Daily Star newspaper reports. The trainee judges selected under the programme were district and sessions judge or its equivalent officers, additional district and sessions judge, joint district judge, senior assistant judge and assistant judge.

Recently, both countries agreed to repatriate 95 Indian fishermen and 90 Bangladeshi fishermen on January 5, 2025, in a humanitarian gesture aimed at easing the lives of fishing communities on both sides. The specific creeks that will be used for this event will comprise the joint effort of the respective coast guards of India and Bangladesh. This will step another level to bilateral closeness between the two countries.

The repatriation process will have its culmination place at sea on January 5, where 95 Indian fishermen will be transferred by the Bangladesh Coast Guard and 90 Bangladeshi fishermen will be sent to their authorities.

Straining ties between India and Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh have witnessed strained ties since the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi on August 5 last year following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's 16-year regime.

There have been a series of attacks on Hindu community members and their places of worship after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power on August 8. New Delhi has already raised concern with Dhaka, especially after a Hindu monk was arrested in a sedition case and put in jail after he was denied bail last month.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read | Bangladesh rewrites history: New textbooks claim Ziaur Rahman, not Mujibur Rahman, declared independence