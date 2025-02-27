Bangladesh Army chief calls for early elections, says 'country's independence at risk': Report Bangladesh's local media reports that the army chief cautioned the country that the gains from the student-led uprising that led to the ouster of the previous government headed by Sheikh Hasina may be at risk if the country remains engaged in political conflict.

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman has reportedly used strong words against the prevailing law and order situation in the country as he called for urgent action for national unity, stressing the necessity of "institutional discipline." The statement from the army chief came while he was speaking at the inaugural event on National Martyred Army Day in Dhaka on February 25.

According to Bangladesh's local media reports, the army chief also cautioned that the gains from the student-led uprising that led to the ouster of the previous government headed by Sheikh Hasina may be at risk if the country remains engaged in political conflict.

"Forget all differences, all evil thoughts, work towards the upliftment of the country and national integration, a media report quotes the Bangladesh Army Chief as saying. He added, "If you can’t move beyond your differences and continue meddling and fighting among yourselves, the independence and integrity of the country will be at risk."

General Waker-Uz-Zaman also added that free and fair elections should be held by December. The statement gains significance as it comes after the country's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, previously hinted that the elections could be delayed until the end of 2025 or early 2026.

He also spoke against creating confusion over the 2009 mutiny, suggesting that it was carried out by the Bangladesh Rifles soldiers and no one should doubt it.

"Full stop. There are no 'ifs' and 'buts' here," he said at a commemorative event for slain military officers serving in BDR during the 2009 revolt.

His comments came as the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government instituted a reinvestigation commission headed by a retired army general with the task of unveiling the masterminds of the revolt and examining possible involvement of any foreign power in the massacre.