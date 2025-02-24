Bangladesh Air Force base in Cox's Bazar attacked, 1 killed and several injured The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the public relations division of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, said in a statement that some criminals from Samity Para, adjacent to the Cox’s Bazar Air Force base, launched an attack on the Cox’s Bazar Air Force base and Bangladesh Air Force is taking the

At least one person died and several others were injured as unidentified criminals launched an attack on an air force base in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district on Monday. The Bangladesh Air Force is taking necessary actions in response, said a notification by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)," reports Dhaka Tribune. Initial reports suggest that the victim, who was identified as a 30-year-old local trader, was reportedly shot dead.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the public relations division of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, said in a statement that some criminals from Samity Para, adjacent to the Cox’s Bazar Air Force base, launched an attack on the Cox’s Bazar Air Force base and Bangladesh Air Force is taking the necessary measures in this regard.

According to available information. the attack was reported hours after a land dispute broke out earlier on the day which led to a confrontation between Air Force personnel and local residents.

Later, the dispute, however, turned violent as the locals threw stones, leading to injuries on both sides. The authorities have not specified the exact number. In the meantime, officials said the deaths may increase.

Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Salahuddin in a statement said that an investigation would be conducted to determine what led to the confrontation, adding that action would be initiated against the perpetrators.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Sabuktagin Mahmud Shohel, resident medical officer of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, said a person aged around 25 was "brought dead" to the hospital. The medical officer said the victim had suffered deep injuries at the back of his head.



Reasons behind the death will be ascertained after autopsy, he added. Earlier, the ISPR issued a notification saying that the air force base in Cox's Bazar had come under sudden attack by a group of miscreants from the nearby Samitipara.



