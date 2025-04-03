Bangkok's official name 'Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon..' amuses netizens: Can you pronounce this tongue twister? Bangkok's full name, Krung Thep Mahanakhon…, holds the Guinness World Record for the longest place name. A viral video has sparked global fascination with this linguistic marvel. PM Narendra Modi arrives in Thailand for the BIMSTEC Summit.

While Bangkok is globally known for its vibrant streets, rich culture, and bustling nightlife, the city also holds a unique distinction—having the world’s longest official place name. The full name, "Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit," recently gained attention after a viral video showcased a tour guide impressing tourists by reciting it. Recognized by Guinness World Records, this poetic name translates to "City of Angels, great city of immortals, magnificent city of nine gems, seat of the king…" among other grand titles.

Though most locals refer to the city as "Krung Thep Maha Nakhon,” the full name reflects Bangkok’s deep historical and cultural heritage, tied to Thailand’s royal traditions and mythology.

The viral video, shared by Wowie Jane Demerre on Instagram, has reignited global curiosity about Bangkok’s linguistic marvel, sparking amusement and admiration worldwide.

PM Modi arrives in Thailand for BIMSTEC Summit, receives warm welcome

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thailand on Thursday for a two-day visit to attend the 6th BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit. He was warmly received at Don Mueang Airport by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Transport, Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Modi shared his enthusiasm: "Landed in Bangkok, Thailand. Looking forward to participating in the upcoming official engagements and strengthening the bonds of cooperation between India and Thailand."

Modi will engage in bilateral talks with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. His visit will also include discussions with leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bhutan, focusing on regional cooperation, maritime security, and economic ties.

The summit will also bring Modi face-to-face with Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, and Myanmar’s military leader Min Aung Hlaing. A key highlight of the event will be the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation, aimed at enhancing regional connectivity.

Following his Thailand visit, Modi is scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka, marking his first visit to the island nation since the election of its new president.