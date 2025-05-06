Balvinder Singh Sahni, Indian-origin billionaire, jailed in Dubai for money laundering: Who is he? The billionaire was sentenced to 5 years in jail on charges of money laundering, and a fine of 5,00,000 AED (Rs 1.14 crore) was also imposed on him.

Dubai:

Dubai-based Indian billionaire Balvinder Singh Sahni, also known as 'Abu Sabah,' was sentenced to five years in jail last week by a Dubai court on charges of money laundering. The court also ordered the confiscation of 150 million AED (approximately Rs 344 crore) from him, according to Gulf News.

Sahni, a well-known figure in Dubai's elite circles, has been convicted of laundering 150 million AED through a network of shell companies and forged invoices. Dubai's Fourth Criminal Court sentenced him to five years in prison and imposed a fine of 500,000 AED. The court has also directed that Sahni be deported after serving his five-year prison sentence.

According to Khaleej Times, Sahni's son was among the 32 individuals convicted along with him in the money laundering case.

Who is Balvinder Singh Sahni?

The 53-year-old businessman is the founder and chairman of the Raj Sahni Group (RSG), a property development firm with operations in the UAE, the US, India, and other countries. According to media reports, RSG's Dubai portfolio includes several major real estate assets such as the Qasr Sabah residential buildings in Dubai Sports City, the 24-storey Burj Sabah in Jumeirah Village Circle, commercial properties in Bay Square, Business Bay, and a five-star hotel named Sabah Dubai, among others.

Meanwhile, Khaleej Times reported that Sahni often appeared in traditional Emirati attire, usually paired with a baseball cap. Sahni has around 3.3 million followers on Instagram. He frequently spoke of divine blessings and his mother’s prayers, and showcased wealth through record-breaking purchases.

He is also renowned for his extravagant lifestyle and passion for luxury cars, often showcasing his high-end vehicles on social media. He gained global attention in 2016 when he bought the coveted car number plate "D5" for a staggering AED 33 million (75 crore), which he affixed to one of his Rolls-Royce cars. It was then the most expensive number plate.

"I have both Dubai 5 and Abu Dhabi 5," he reportedly said in a 2022 interview, adding: "I don't even know how many cars I have. My number plates alone are worth more than my vehicles."

What is the case against Balvinder Singh Sahni?

The case against Sahni began in 2024 with a complaint filed at the Bur Dubai Police Station. It was subsequently transferred to the Public Prosecution on December 18, 2024. The first court session took place on January 9, 2025, where prosecutors presented evidence of an intricate money laundering scheme. This operation involved shell companies, fraudulent commercial partnerships, and dubious financial transactions that spanned across both the UAE and international jurisdictions.

In May 2025, the case against Sahni concluded with a conviction. The Dubai court sentenced him to five years in prison, imposed a fine of AED 500,000, and ordered the forfeiture of assets worth AED 150 million, believed to be proceeds of his illegal activities.

The court also directed that Sahni be deported after completing his sentence. His eldest son was among the 32 individuals convicted in connection with the case, with some defendants tried in absentia. Several others received lighter penalties, such as one-year jail terms and fines of AED 200,000. Additionally, three companies involved in the scheme were each fined AED 50 million.

