India-Pakistan tensions: UNSC begins close door consultations after UN chief's call to 'step back from brink' Following the remarks on the current situation between India and Pakistan by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the N Security Council commenced closed-door consultations. Earlier, Guterres voiced concern over tensions between India and Pakistan.

United Nations:

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that took 26 lives, mostly tourists, the UN Security Council commenced closed-door consultations on the current situation. The development comes after Secretary General Antonio Guterres voiced concern over tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours being “at their highest in years”.

Consultations at Pakistan's request

The consultations come at Pakistan's request, which is currently a non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation Security Council. Greece, the president of the Council for the month of May, scheduled the meeting for May 5 in the afternoon.

The closed-door meeting will take place in a consultation room next to the chamber, and not the UNSC Chamber where Council members sit at the powerful horseshoe table.

Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, Khaled Mohamed Khiari of Tunisia, will brief the Council on behalf of both departments (DPPA and DPO).

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, is likely to brief reporters after the meeting.

Guterres' message to India, Pakistan

Hours prior to the closed-door consultations, Guterres voiced concern over tensions between India and Pakistan being at “their highest in years”, saying, “It pains me to see relations reaching a boiling point.”

While stressing that he understands the “raw feelings” following the “awful terror attack” in Pahalgam, Guterres reiterated his strong condemnation of that attack, extending his condolences to the families of the victims.

“Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means,” he said.

Members of UNSC- Permanent and non-permanent

Apart from the five veto-wielding permanent members — China, France, Russia, the UK and the US — the 10 non-permanent members in the Council are Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Somalia.

Earlier, Guterres spoke separately with Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

(With inputs from AP)

