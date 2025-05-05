'Military solution is no solution': UN Chief asks India, Pakistan to step back from the brink | Key points In the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "Military solution is no solution."

United Nations:

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged both nations to exercise "maximum restraint" and advised them to "step back from the brink." In a brief statement, Guterres said, "Make no mistake: a military solution is no solution."

He also added that he understands the “raw feelings” following the “awful" terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and again strongly condemned that attack, extending his condolences to the families of the victims.

Key points from UN chief's statement

Guterres, in his statement, also underscored, "Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means,” he said. He reiterated his offer of his “good offices" to both governments in the service of peace.

"The United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace.”

Guterres suggested New Delhi and Islamabad to refrain from taking military actions, adding, "It is also essential – especially at this critical hour -- to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control."

"Tensions between India and Pakistan are at their highest in years. I deeply respect and am profoundly grateful to the Government and people of both countries - and their significant contributions to the work of the United Nations, not least UN peacekeeping,” Guterres said.

India vows slew of measures against Pakistan

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has annouced a slew of measures against Pakistan including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack.