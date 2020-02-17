Image Source : PAK MEDIA Pakistan: 7 dead, several injured in blast near Quetta press club in Balochistan province

At least seven people killed and several injured after a blast in Pakistan's Quetta in Balochistan province on Monday, as per Pakistani news agency Dawn News' report. The explosion occurred at the press club located on Shahrah-i-Adalat, where a demonstration was ongoing. Several vehicles at the site were also damaged in the blast.

The Dawn News quoted Quetta Civil Hospital spokesperson Waseem Baig as saying that 19 others have been injured in the incident.

The source of the blast is yet to be ascertained. However, no terrorist group has claimed any responsibility for the blast.

The area has been cordoned off by the security forces. The investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | Pakistan: 4 killed, several injured as explosion hits mosque near Quetta

ALSO READ | 14 killed in bomb blast in Pakistan's Quetta