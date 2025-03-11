Balochistan Liberation Army: All you need to know about the Pakistan-based militant group The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist insurgent group based in Pakistan, grabbed headlines on Tuesday with a deadly hijacking of a passenger train. Militants took over 100 people hostage and killed at least six soldiers in one of the most audacious attacks in recent years.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has emerged as one of the most prominent separatist groups in Pakistan, particularly in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan. Known for a string of high-profile attacks targeting security forces, infrastructure, and foreign interests, the group has drawn international attention and been designated a terrorist organisation by several countries.

Roots in Baloch nationalism

The BLA traces its ideological roots to the decades-long Baloch nationalist movement, which seeks greater autonomy — and in many cases, complete independence — for the Baloch people. The movement began in the 1940s, following Balochistan’s controversial accession to Pakistan in 1948. Calls for autonomy intensified over the years, often erupting into violent uprisings. The BLA formally surfaced in the early 2000s as a distinct insurgent faction advocating for a sovereign Baloch state. It claims to be fighting against what it calls exploitation of Balochistan’s natural resources and political marginalisation by Islamabad.

Structure and leadership

Although much about the BLA’s internal structure remains secretive, the group is believed to operate in a cell-based system, with various commanders overseeing operations in different parts of Balochistan. The group has splintered over time, with factions like the United Baloch Army (UBA) and Baloch Republican Army (BRA) emerging, though they sometimes coordinate under broader coalitions like the Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS).

Key figures associated with the BLA have included commanders such as Aslam Baloch, who was reportedly killed in a suicide attack in Afghanistan in 2018. Leadership has largely operated from exile, with members allegedly based in Afghanistan and other neighbouring countries.

Notable attacks and targets

The BLA has carried out several high-profile attacks over the years. Its targets often include Pakistani military convoys, oil and gas installations, and infrastructure projects tied to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In recent years, the group claimed responsibility for attacks such as:

The 2018 assault on the Chinese consulate in Karachi.

The 2019 attack on a luxury hotel in Gwadar, targeting Chinese nationals.

Multiple ambushes on security personnel and sabotage of railway lines and power grids.

Global terror designation

The BLA has been designated a terrorist organisation by Pakistan, the United Kingdom and the United States. In 2019, the US Department of State added the group to its list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO), citing its attacks against civilians and security personnel.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused foreign intelligence agencies of backing the BLA, especially in the context of rising tensions with India and Afghanistan. However, direct evidence of state sponsorship remains contested in global forums.

Growing threat and regional impact

Experts warn that the BLA’s evolving tactics, including suicide bombings and hostage-taking, signal a shift toward more coordinated insurgent activity. The group’s hostility toward CPEC projects has also made it a significant disruptor of regional connectivity plans. Despite intensified military operations in Balochistan, the insurgency persists, highlighting deep-rooted grievances that many say require a political, rather than solely military, solution.

As Pakistan faces mounting internal challenges, the BLA remains a critical security concern with regional and international implications.