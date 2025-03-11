Pakistan's Jaffar Express train hijacked by Baloch militants, over 100 taken hostages Breaking: Pakistan’s Jaffar Express train hijacked by Baloch militants, over 100 taken hostages

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a militant group, on Tuesday claimed responsibility for hijacking Jaffar Express, a passenger train operated by Pakistan Railways, and holding all 100 passengers hostage in Balochistan. The militant group issued a statement claiming that they had taken control of the train and said six military personnel were killed, while over 100 passengers have been taken hostage.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has seized the Jaffar Express and taken all the passengers hostage. BLA spokesperson said that the operation is being carried out by the BLA Majeed Brigade Fateh Squad and STOS.

The incident was reported when the Jaffar Express was travelling from Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.