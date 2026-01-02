Baloch leader writes to Jaishankar: ‘China may deploy troops in Balochistan posing threat to region’ Baloch leader wrote to S Jaishankar, “The presence of Chinese boots on Balochistani soil without the will of the 60 million Baloch people, would pose an unimaginable threat and challenge to the futures of both Bharat and Balochistan.”

Islamabad:

Mir Yar Baloch, a leading Baloch leader and a human rights activist on Friday wrote an open letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and raised alarm over a deepening Beijing-Islamabad alliance, claiming China could deploy its military troops in Pakistan's Balochistan region within the next few months. In the open letter, he also noted that Balochistan has faced decades of repression under Pakistan's control, including what he described as state-sponsored violence and human rights abuses.

It should be noted that Baloch nationalist leaders have declared independence from Pakistan in May 2025. Mir Baloch now announced that the Republic of Balochistan will celebrate the "2026 Balochistan Global Diplomatic Week" in the first week of 2026, enabling Balochistan to engage directly with countries around the world.

China may deploy military forces in Balochistan: Mir

He stated that China may deploy military forces in Balochistan in the coming months, posing a “serious and imminent threat” to the region as well as to India.

On January 1, 2026, Mir Yar Baloch, writing as a Baloch representative of the Republic of Balochistan, cautioned that China could deploy troops in Balochistan if the region’s “defence and freedom forces” continue to be ignored. He also called such a move as an “unimaginable threat” to the future of both Bharat and Balochistan.

“Should the capabilities of Balochistan's defence and freedom forces not be further bolstered and if they continue to be overlooked as per longstanding patterns, it is conceivable that China could deploy its military forces in Balochistan within a few months,” the letter said.

Presence of Chinese boots on Balochistani soil pose big threat

He wrote in the letter. “The presence of Chinese boots on Balochistani soil without the will of the 60 million Baloch people, would pose an unimaginable threat and challenge to the futures of both Bharat and Balochistan.”

Expressing deep concerns over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, he warned that the strategic alliance between Pakistan and China has reached what he described as the final phases of CPEC, making the situation more dangerous.

Apart from this, he also called for “tangible, reciprocal cooperation” between Bharat and Balochistan, arguing that the threats faced by both are “genuine and imminent.”

In the letter, he also praised the Modi government’s actions under Operation Sindoor, saying that the operation targeted “terrorism hubs facilitated by Pakistan” and demonstrated “exemplary courage and a steadfast commitment to regional security and justice” following the Pahalgam terror attack.

