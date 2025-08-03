Baloch leader warns Trump over oil and gas exploration in Balochistan, asserts region's sovereignty Beyond resource ownership, Baloch stated that revenues generated from Balochistan’s resources would be captured by Pakistan’s radicalised military and rogue ISI.

New Delhi:

In a dramatic development, Balochistan leader Mir Yar Baloch has issued a stern warning to US President Donald Trump regarding his interest in establishing a massive oil and natural gas plant in Pakistan. In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Baloch cautioned Trump against stepping into any natural resource exploration in the region, claiming that resources like oil, gas, lithium, and uranium belong to Balochistan, not Pakistan.

Balochistan's natural resources: A source of conflict

Mir Yar Baloch pointed out that while Trump’s evaluation of the region’s vast oil and mineral resources was accurate, his government had been misled about the geographical ownership of these resources. Baloch asserted that the Pakistani military leadership, particularly General Asim Munir and his diplomatic channels, had intentionally misinformed the US about the true ownership of the resources. According to Baloch, the reserves of oil, natural gas, copper, lithium, uranium, and rare earth minerals are not in Pakistan’s Punjab region, but are located in Balochistan—a historically sovereign nation currently under illegal occupation by Pakistan.

He went on to claim that General Munir's assertion that these resources belong to Pakistan was not only false but was a deliberate attempt to seize Balochistan’s wealth for political and economic gain.

Mir Yar Baloch accused the Pakistani military leadership, particularly General Asim Munir and Islamabad’s diplomatic channels, of deliberate misrepresentation to US officials. He warned that President Trump had been “gravely misled” about the geography and sovereignty of these critical resources, describing Pakistan’s claim as “false… a deliberate attempt to misappropriate Balochistan’s wealth for political and financial gain”.

Balochistan's resistance against exploitation

Mir Yar Baloch emphasised that Balochistan would never allow Pakistan or any foreign entity to exploit its mineral wealth. He warned that giving access to Pakistan’s notorious intelligence agency, the ISI, and its military to exploit Balochistan’s mineral reserves would be a grave strategic mistake. Such exploitation, he argued, would significantly increase the operational and financial capabilities of the ISI, thereby enhancing its ability to expand its global terrorist network and increase the risk of attacks similar to the 9/11 tragedy.

"Allowing Pakistan's military or any foreign entity to exploit Balochistan's natural resources will not only empower jihadist groups hostile to India and Israel but also pose a direct threat to the global security landscape," Baloch stated.

Global appeal for Balochistan's sovereignty

The Baloch leader made it clear that the resources of Balochistan would not be used to benefit anti-India and anti-Israel proxy groups, and that such exploitation would destabilise South Asia and the world at large. He insisted that Balochistan was not for sale, and that neither Pakistan, China, nor any foreign power would be allowed to exploit its land or resources without the explicit consent of the Baloch people.

Mir Yar Baloch reinforced that Balochistan’s sovereignty was non-negotiable and that the struggle for its freedom and rights would continue with dignity and determination. He appealed to the international community, especially the United States, to acknowledge these truths and support the Baloch people’s legitimate aspirations for freedom, self-determination, and control over their natural resources.

As tensions in Balochistan rise, the situation has garnered international attention, especially regarding the potential exploitation of the region’s vast mineral resources. The Baloch community continues to push for recognition of their rights and sovereignty, asserting that any foreign intervention in the region will face strong resistance.