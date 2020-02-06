Image Source : AP Powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Bali

The Indonesian resort island of Bali was jolted by a powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake on Thursday. According to the authorities, the tremors were felt at 1.12 am on Thursday. The epicenter of the quake was detected 69 kms northeast Bangkalan of East Java province and at a depth at 636 kms under the sea bed. No tsunami alert was issued post the quake.

"The centre of the quake is very deep. It did not potentially trigger a tsunami, so we did not issue a warning for that," he told Xinhua news agency.

The intensity of the quake was felt 2 to 3 MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in the tourist hub of Kute in Bali island, Trenggalek, Bangkalan of East Java province, Yogyakarta province and Pangandaran of West Java province, Jerisman said.

Bali Island is the centre of Indonesia's tourism industry, over 700,000 foreign holidaymakers visit the island every month, according to the national statistics bureau.

Indonesia is frequently stricken by an earthquake as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone so-called "the Pacific Ring of Fire".

