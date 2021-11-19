Austria reimposes full lockdown amid rising COVID cases, makes vaccinations mandatory

Follow us on Image Source : AP People wearing face mask to protect against the coronavirus as they visits a Christmas market in Vienna, Austria.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Friday that the country will go into a national lockdown to contain the fourth wave of coronavirus cases.

Schallenberg said the lockdown will start Monday and initially last for 10 days. Students will have to go back into homeschooling, restaurants will close and cultural events will be canceled.

Starting on Feb. 1, the country will also make vaccinations mandatory, public broadcaster ORF reported. “We do not want a fifth wave,” Schallenberg said, according to ORF.

