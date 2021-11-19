Friday, November 19, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Austria reimposes full lockdown amid rising COVID cases, makes vaccinations mandatory

Austria reimposes full lockdown amid rising COVID cases, makes vaccinations mandatory

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said the lockdown will start Monday and initially last for 10 days.

AP AP
Vienna, (Austria) Published on: November 19, 2021 16:00 IST
vienna, austria, covid 19, covid lockdown
Image Source : AP

People wearing face mask to protect against the coronavirus as they visits a Christmas market in Vienna, Austria.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Friday that the country will go into a national lockdown to contain the fourth wave of coronavirus cases.

Schallenberg said the lockdown will start Monday and initially last for 10 days. Students will have to go back into homeschooling, restaurants will close and cultural events will be canceled.

Starting on Feb. 1, the country will also make vaccinations mandatory, public broadcaster ORF reported. “We do not want a fifth wave,” Schallenberg said, according to ORF. 

ALSO READ | Pfizer to sell 10 million COVID-19 pills to US for $5.29 billion

 

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News